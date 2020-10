The 80 best hospitals for cardiology

Healthgrades released its Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and Best Hospitals for Specialty Care report Oct. 20, recognizing several facilities for top-line care.

Healthgrades analyzed clinical outcomes data for nearly 4,500 short-term and acute care hospitals across the U.S. Healthgrades uses multivariate logistic regression to account for patient demographics and clinical risk factors.

Here are the 80 best facilities for cardiac surgery:

Alabama

Huntsville Hospital

UAB Hospital, Birmingham

Arkansas

Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mountain Home

California

AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Oakland

Concord Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Kaweah Delta Medical Center, Visalia

Mercy General Hospital, Sacramento

PIH Health Whittier Hospital

San Antonio Regional Hospital, Upland

Stanford Health Care

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

District of Columbia

Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Idaho

Kootenai Health, Coeur d'Alene

Illinois

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville

AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Edward Hospital-Main Campus, Naperville

Elmhurst Hospital-Main Campus

Evanston Hospital

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Palos Community Hospital, Palos Heights

Indiana

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City

Louisiana

Baton Rouge General-Mid City Campus

Maryland

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson

UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland

Massachusetts

Baystate Medical Center, Springfield

Cape Cod Hospital, Hyannis

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Brighton

Tufts Medical Center, Boston

UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester

Michigan

Ascension Providence Health, Southfield Campus

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township

Munson Medical Center, Traverse City

Spectrum Health Hospitals Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids

Minnesota

CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital

Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, Rochester

Missouri

Boone Hospital Center, Columbia

St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield

New Jersey

Hackensack University Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center

New York

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, West Islip

Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City

Maimonides Medical Center, New York City

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

NewYork-Presbyetieran/Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York City

North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset

NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola

St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, Syracuse

St. Peter's Hospital, Albany

Southside Hospital, Bay Shore

Staten Island University Hospital, New York City

Stony Brook University Hospital

North Carolina

Duke University Hospital, Durham

Rex Hospital, Raleigh

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Ohio

Akron General Medical Center

Christ Hospital, Cincinnati

Cleveland Clinic

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus

Oregon

Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas

Pennsylvania

Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown

UPMC Passavant-McCandless, Pittsburgh

Tennessee

Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Texas

CHI St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Houston

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth

Virginia

Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church

Washington

Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Seattle

Wisconsin

UW Health University Hospital, Madison

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.