The ASC power plays of 2025: 11 deals to know

From mega-acquisitions to new joint ventures, ASC companies continued to expand aggressively in 2025.

VMG Health’s annual ASC industry report, published Feb. 3, outlined 11 transactions that underscore the sector’s continued consolidation:

1. In January 2025, Optum subsidiary SCA Health, one of the largest ASC chains in the country, acquired Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health Management from Amulet Capital Partners.

2. Also in January, Choice Care Surgery Center, a physician-owned ASC in Midland, Texas, joined Tenet’s United Surgical Partners International.

3. In March, Compass Surgical Partners joined with the Orthopaedic Institute of North Texas and Lam Vascular & Associates to operate a new ASC in Frisco, Texas.

4. In May, Cleveland Clinic struck a partnership with management services organization Regent Surgical to develop an ASC network. Regent Surgical, founded in 2001, aids health systems in developing, managing and operating ASCs, according to a May 7 news release from Cleveland Clinic. The company currently operates and manages ASCs across 13 states.

5. In April, Wellspring Capital Management acquired minimally invasive spine provider Summit Spine & Joint Centers. Based in Lawrenceville, Ga., Summit Spine manages 17 ASCs and 44 clinics in four states.

6. In June, St. Louis-based Ascension signed a definitive agreement to acquire AmSurg, a major ASC operator with 250 locations across the country. The transaction, which is expected to close in early 2026, will expand Ascension’s ASC footprint from 58 to more than 300 centers in 34 states.

7. In June, ASC development company Constitution Surgery Alliance secured an investment from private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. The company currently manages 16 facilities in five states that perform over 100,000 orthopedic, total joint replacement, spine, ophthalmology, ENT, urology and GI procedures annually.

8. In June, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners acquired Montpelier Surgery Center and Advanced Surgery Center, identified as two of the largest independent ASCs in San Jose.

9. In July, Orlando (Fla.) Health and Southlake, Texas-based Solara Surgical Partners launched a national joint venture to expand ASC development and operations. The partnership combines Orlando Health’s clinical infrastructure with Solara’s experience in ASC development and management.

10. In September, Regent Surgical entered into a partnership with Patches Kids Care to develop ASCs, marking its first venture into pediatric care. The collaboration will focus on jointly developing and operating pediatric ASCs, beginning with a location in Houston.

11. In December, Surgery Partners partnered with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health to jointly own a 16-bed hospital in Bryan, Texas. The two organizations will jointly own The Physicians Centre Hospital with the physicians at the facility.