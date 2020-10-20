5 stats on pay for physicians under 40 by practice setting

Compensation for physicians early in their careers varies by setting, with physicians under the age of 40 reporting the highest pay in office-based single-specialty practices, according to the Medscape Young Physician Compensation Report 2020.

Medscape collected data from 17,561 physicians in 30 specialties for its compensation survey. Physicians responded to the survey from Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10.

Below is the average compensation for physicians under the age of 40, by practice setting.



1. Office-based single-specialty group practice: $289,000

2. Hospital: $279,000

3. Office-based multispecialty group practice: $274,000

4. Healthcare organization: $257,000

5. Outpatient clinic: $199,000



