MultiCare to pay $3.7M to resolve ‘medically unnecessary’ surgery allegations

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has agreed to pay more than $3.7 million to resolve allegations that it fraudulently billed government and commercial insurers for spine surgeries performed by a former neurosurgeon.

What happened?

The government alleged in a Feb. 4 news release that MultiCare failed to address red flags raised regarding behavior of Jason Dreyer, DO, a former neurosurgeon with the system, “all while increasing its own revenue with fraudulently obtained tax payer money.”

Dr. Dreyer performed spine surgeries at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Wash., between 2019 and 2021, according to court records. The allegations were first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in April 2022 by a former patient of Dr. Dreyer’s, Deannette Palmer, MD, under the False Claims Act.

According to the release, within months of Dr. Dreyer beginning to operate at MultiCare, two physician assistants assigned to assist him in the operating room raised patient safety concerns directly with system leadership. One physician assistant physically left the operating room during a procedure out of concern for patient harm and immediately reported the incident to management. Another resigned rather than work with Dr. Dreyer out of fear of patient endangerment.

Prosecutors alleged that MultiCare did not respond to these reports or additional red flags cited in court filings. MultiCare also allegedly tied Dr. Dreyer’s compensation to surgical volume and complexity, incentivizing the performance of unnecessary procedures, while continuing to bill federal healthcare programs for those services.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office informed MultiCare that it was investigating allegations that Dr. Dreyer had harmed patients, falsified diagnoses and performed medically unnecessary surgeries while employed at Renton, Wash.-based Providence. Prosecutors further said they provided documentation supporting those concerns, but Dr. Dreyer was still permitted to operate at MultiCare with minimal restrictions. Dr. Dreyer was ultimately restricted from performing spine surgeries after intervention by the Washington State Department of Health, over MultiCare’s objection, according to the Justice Department.

What’s next?