Top ASC companies: 5 leaders to know

Here are the top five companies in the ambulatory surgery space and the people who lead them:

Ronald Rittenmeyer, executive chair and CEO at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare: Mr. Rittenmeyer was a director on the Tenet board since 2010 before he was named executive chair, according to the company's website. He has previous leadership experience in multiple industries including a private equity firm, a health solutions company and a global business processing outsourcing and credit recovery company.

He's on the board of directors of IQVIA Holdings and the executive board of the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Tenet's website said. Mr. Rittenmeyer is on the foundation board for the Church of Incarnation in Dallas and is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Rittenmeyer received his MBA from Kansas City, Mo.-based Rockhurst University and received an honorary doctor of humane letters from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Samuel Hazen, CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare: Mr. Hazen was appointed CEO of HCA Healthcare in January 2019, according to the company website. He was previously president and CFO, and he has had various senior roles in the company.

Mr. Hazen was also president of HCA Healthcare's Western Group, which covered operations west of the Mississippi River, the company website said.

Mr. Hazen was recently named one of the most influential people in healthcare by Modern Healthcare.

He received his MBA from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, the HCA website said.

Eric Evans, CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners: Mr. Evans was named CEO and director of Surgery Partners in January 2020, the company's website said. He was previously executive vice president and COO.

His career started at Tenet Healthcare, where he held positions including chief of staff to the CEO and president of hospital operations, Surgery Partners' website said.

He received his MBA from Harvard Business School in Boston.

In a 2017 interview with Becker's Hospital Review, Mr. Evans said he was drawn to the "fundamental mission" of healthcare and its ability to help people at their most vulnerable moments.

Jim Rechtin, president and CEO of Nashville-based Envision (AmSurg): Mr. Rechtin was named president and CEO of Envision Healthcare in February 2020, the company's website said. He has more than 20 years of experience working in healthcare, focusing on value-based care.

Before joining Envision, he was president of UnitedHealth Group's OptumCare and was senior vice president of DaVita Medical Group's corporate strategy and president of its California market, Envision's website said.

In his early career, he worked for a nonprofit health and human services clinic in Indianapolis, Envision's website said. He also served in the United States Peace Corps in the Congo. Mr. Rechtin received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Stacey Berner, MD, CEO of Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development: Dr. Berner was named CEO of SurgCenter Development in January 2016, according to his LinkedIn page. He was previously the company's principal and president.

He also has a background in orthopedics, doing a residency at Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health and working almost 18 years at the Advanced Centers for Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Baltimore, according to LinkedIn.

He received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and got his MBA at the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, SurgCenter Development's website said.

More articles on surgery centers:

The most pressing issues facing ASCs in 2021

Healthcare unions rally to save jobs before Kaiser closes Hawaii ASC

9 recent health system restrictions and service suspensions due to COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.