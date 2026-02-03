New Mexico ASC performs state’s 1st cardiac ablations in setting

Carlsbad, N.M.-based Current Clinic completed the state’s first cardiac ablation procedures in an ASC.

The cases, performed Jan. 28-30, marked the launch of Current Clinic’s arrhythmia-focused care model, which integrates diagnosis, intervention and long-term management of atrial fibrillation in an outpatient setting, according to a Feb. 3 press release.

The clinic used Boston Scientific’s Farapulse system, which applies pulsed field ablation technology. The ASC serves as the flagship for a planned national network of arrhythmia centers.

Historically limited to hospitals, cardiac ablation procedures have rarely been available in rural or lower-cost settings. Current Clinic’s ASC-based model expands access to advanced cardiovascular care while lowering costs and maintaining clinical quality, according to the release.