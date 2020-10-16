4 new orthopedics-focused ASCs

Four orthopedics-focused ASCs opened or announced in roughly the past month:

1. Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgical Intervention Services opened a surgery center in Canton, Ohio. A grand opening ceremony for the new OASIS Surgery Center took place Oct. 7.

2. Construction has started on a Basalt, Colo.-based medical office building and ASC for Vail, Colo.-based The Steadman Clinic, Gainesville, Fla.-based Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Vail Health, according to an Oct. 8 announcement.

3. Clermont, Fla.-based South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery received an occupational license to operate in Lake County, Fla., the Orlando Sentinel reported Oct. 7. The center is focused on orthopedics, podiatry, neurosurgery and pain management.

4. Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on the New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery, which is expected to open in spring 2021.

