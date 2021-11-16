21 ASCs accredited in 2021

Here are 21 ASC accreditations covered by Becker's this year:

Meridian, Idaho-based Saltzer Gastro Center & Surgery Center was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Raleigh, N.C.-based Capital City Surgery Center earned the AAAHC advanced orthopedic certification. Yankton (S.D.) Medical Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center has been accredited by the AAAHC. Irving (Texas) Specialists Surgical Center earned AAAHC accreditation. Youngstown, Ohio-based Orthopaedic Surgery Center was accredited by The Joint Commission. Livonia (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center was accredited by the AAAHC. Canton, Ohio-based Oasis Surgery Center gained accreditation from The Joint Commission. Hermitage, Tenn.-based Summit Surgery Center received accreditation from the AAAHC. Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center received accreditation from the AAAHC. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center received metabolic and bariatric surgery accreditation and quality improvement program accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Lander-based Western Wyoming Medical was accredited by the AAAHC. The Surgery Center of Greater Nashua (N.H.) was accredited by the AAAHC. Children's Dental Surgery of Philadelphia was accredited by the AAAHC. Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) received accreditation from CMS and The Joint Commission. Kinston, N.C.-based Park Endoscopy Center received accreditation from the AAAHC. Guilford, Conn.-based The Langdon Center for Laser & Cosmetic Surgery was reaccredited by the AAAHC. Cary, N.C.-based Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Panther Creek was accredited by CMS. Herrin-based Southern Illinois Orthopaedic Center was reaccredited by the AAAHC. Canton, Ohio-based Oasis Surgery Center gained accreditation from The Joint Commission. Three endoscopy centers affiliated with private equity-backed PE GI Solutions in Washington, Florida and New Jersey received accreditation from the AAAHC. Tampa-based University of South Florida Health’s endoscopy and surgery center earned accreditation from the AAAHC.