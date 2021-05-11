Cardiology ASC with 2 cath labs gains dual accreditation

Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) has received accreditation from both CMS and The Joint Commission, according to a LinkedIn post by the center's clinical director, Will Bozlee, BSN, RN.

The Peak Surgery Center of Avondale opened earlier this year. It anchors the Akos Medical Campus, a property comprising two 68,000-square-foot medical office buildings.

The center features two 800-square-foot cardiac catheterization labs and is equipped with fixed C-arms and other advanced operating room equipment.

