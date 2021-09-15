Ohio Orthopaedic Surgery Center accredited by Joint Commission

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Youngstown, Ohio, was recently accredited by the Joint Commission, the center said Sept. 14.

The surgery center received the accreditation after on-site visits July 7 and 8, during which reviewers evaluated the facility's compliance with multiple ambulatory healthcare standards, including environment of care, infection prevention and control and leadership.

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center specializes in orthopedics, sports medicine, ophthalmology, pain management, women's health, plastic surgery and regenerative medicine and orthobiologics.