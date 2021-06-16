Meet the administrator behind a recently MBSAQIP-accredited ASC

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center received Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program accreditation in May.

Administrator Alfonso del Granado, CASC, spoke with Becker's ASC Review about the accreditation process.

Editor's note: this response was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What did the process of earning MBSAQIP accreditation look like?

Alfonso del Granado: A huge part of the process is gathering data. You need to have outcomes, and that requires manpower. It is a painstaking process. It's expensive, too, because the people gathering the data are not summer interns — these are nurses and techs.

Step two is to begin the process of putting together a formal policy and procedure book that encompasses all of the standards of care published by MBSA. MBSA is very helpful in that they have their standards published openly — anybody can download them. Then, it's a matter of finding ways to make sure that you are meeting all of the criteria

Q: What does this accreditation say about your ASC?

AG: This accreditation says that we're doing good work, and we know why we're doing good work. It also shows a commitment to the patient — when your patient comes up to you and asks about your mortality rate, you have the data to tell them that.

A lot of centers around the country do a really good job, but they're not able to either afford the accreditation financially or because personnel are not able to fully formalize all of the protocols. You must have people chasing patient complications, beneficial effects and outcomes.