Idaho, North Carolina ASCs earn AAAHC accreditation

Here are two recent Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditations:

1. Meridian, Idaho-based Saltzer Gastro Center & Surgery Center earned AAAHC accreditation, the company said Nov. 15.

The 14,2000-square-foot facility occupies space on the third floor of Saltzer Health's Ten Mile Medical Campus. It features four procedure rooms and 15 perioperative bays.

2. Raleigh, N.C.-based Capital City Surgery Center earned the AAAHC Advanced Orthopaedic Certification for total joint and complex spine surgery, the company said in a Nov. 15 LinkedIn post.

The 30,000-square-foot ASC houses seven operating rooms and four procedure rooms.