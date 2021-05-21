New Hampshire health system secures ASC after AAAHC accreditation

The Surgery Center of Greater Nashua (N.H.) is now fully owned by Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health, according to a May 19 release.

The ASC recently was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the release said.

The Surgery Center of Greater Nashua has three operating rooms and offers orthopedic, podiatry, general surgery and ENT procedures.

“Accreditation of the Surgery Center of Greater Nashua demonstrates our team’s ongoing commitment to the highest quality of ambulatory surgical care,” said Beverly Primeau, RN, system vice president of surgical and procedural services for SolutionHealth.