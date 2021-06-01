Wyoming cardiology center clinches AAAHC accreditation

Lander-based Western Wyoming Medical was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to a May 28 report from Wyoming News Now.

Western Wyoming Medical provides outpatient surgery, peripheral vascular and cardiovascular services and has a surgical suite and catheterization lab. The center underwent a self-assessment and onsite survey.

AAAHC accreditation recognizes centers that meet nationally recognized quality standards. The accreditation period is three years.

