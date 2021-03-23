North Carolina ASC receives CMS approval

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Panther Creek, an ASC owned by Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare and Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic through a partnership, received CMS approval on March 3.

The 24,295-square-foot center is projected to perform more than 1,600 surgical procedures in the next year after the CMS accreditation, according to a press release. The center is the partnership's second outpatient surgery center and opened in November 2019.

Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic is the largest provider of surgical procedures in Wake County.

