3 PE GI-affiliated endoscopy centers snag AAAHC accreditation 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen

Three endoscopy centers affiliated with private equity-backed PE GI Solutions received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, PE GI said Aug. 5. 

Here are the three centers that received accreditation:

  1. The Digestive Disease and Endoscopy Center in Silverdale, Wa. The center features six physicians.
  2. South Broward Endoscopy in Cooper City, Fla. The center features nine providers. 
  3. Access Surgery Center in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. This is the center's third time receiving accreditation. 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast