3 PE GI-affiliated endoscopy centers snag AAAHC accreditation 

Three endoscopy centers affiliated with private equity-backed PE GI Solutions received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, PE GI said Aug. 5.
Here are the three centers that received accreditation:
- The Digestive Disease and Endoscopy Center in Silverdale, Wa. The center features six physicians.
- South Broward Endoscopy in Cooper City, Fla. The center features nine providers.
- Access Surgery Center in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. This is the center's third time receiving accreditation.