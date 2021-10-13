3 recent ASC accreditations

Here are three ASCs in South Dakota, Texas and Ohio that were recently accredited:

Yankton (S.D.) Medical Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care after an onsite review. It is a fully physician-owned multispecialty center offering services including ENT, endoscopy, pain management, urology and orthopedics. Irving (Texas) Specialists Surgical Center earned AAAHC accreditation. It is a multispecialty facility offering services in bariatrics, gastroenterology, gynecology, podiatry, and hand, spine and general surgery. The Joint Commission awarded accreditation to the Youngstown, Ohio-based Orthopaedic Surgery Center, the ASC said Sept. 14. The center was evaluated on standards of infection prevention and control, leadership and environment of care. The Orthopaedic Surgery Center is a multispecialty center with services including orthopedics, sports medicine, ophthalmology, plastic surgery and women's health.