8 updates on orthopedic-driven ASCs in 2021 so far

Here are eight orthopedic ASCs that were opened or announced so far in 2021:

1. Bradenton, Fla.-based Coastal Orthopedics' headquarters development, which will include an ASC, could be one of the largest projects in 2021, according to a Jan. 4 report. It planned to break ground in January.

2. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire, its first of 2021, according to a Jan. 7 report. The center will specialize in orthopedics and total joint replacements.

3. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that will feature an outpatient surgery center, Rebusinessonline reported Jan. 8.

4. Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group opened an ASC dedicated to spine and orthopedic surgery, according to a Jan. 19 report.

5. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance broke ground on a new medical office facility that will include a surgery center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a Jan. 27 report.

6. The Novi Mich., Planning Commission unanimously recommended that plans for an ASC be advanced to the next stage of development, according to a Feb. 2 report. It will include orthopedic, physical medicine and pain management services.

7. Vail (Colo.) Health will operate an orthopedic surgery center through a partnership with the Steadman Clinic, Howard Head Sports Medicine and Vail-Summit Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, VailDaily reported Feb. 13.

8. The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley opened in Neenah, Wis., according to a Feb. 18 report.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.