Hoag Orthopedic Institute ASC earns Press Ganey award

Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center Aliso Viejo (Calif.) earned a 2025 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey, according to a Jan. 7 news release shared with Becker’s.

The ASC is in the top 5% of healthcare facilities providing orthopedic care.

“Being recognized once again for excellence in patient experience reflects our ongoing dedication to putting patients at the center of every decision and moment of care,” Kim Mikes, RN, CEO of HOI, said in the release. “We are proud that our Aliso Viejo team received this prestigious Press Ganey award and I am so grateful to our team for making this possible.”