Orthopedic supergroup in Tennessee to build medical office, ASC: 4 details

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance broke ground on a new medical office facility that will include a surgery center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Four details:

1. The Tennessee alliance partnered with Oman-Gibson Associates, a Nashville, Tenn.-based real estate company, to build the 55,000-square-foot facility.

2. The three-story building will include an imaging suite, physical therapy services and a sports performance space on the first level. The next two levels will be dedicated to clinical services and outpatient surgery.

3. The partners expect to complete their new facility in February 2022.

4. The alliance launched Jan. 1 as a merger of three large orthopedic practices in Tennessee. The combined group has 105 physicians and more than 800 staff members.

