Ophthalmology updates to know

Here are seven ophthalmology industry updates to know from the past month:

1. Physician services organization Covenant Physician Partners added Marietta (Ga.) Eye Clinic.

2. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recently appointed Gil Binenbaum, MD, as its new chief of ophthalmology.

​​3. Two South Carolina eye care practices have joined Carolina Eyecare Physicians, a U.S. Eye member.

4. Eye Consultants of Atlanta suffered a data breach after hard copies of medical records were improperly discarded.

5. Wilmington (N.C.) Eye named Kathy Erickson the practice's first CEO.

6. Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii in Dole Cannery expanded its space.

7. Here are 12 ophthalmology ASCs opened or announced in 2021, as reported by Becker's ASC Review.