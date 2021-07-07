Carolina Eyecare Physicians gains two practices, expanding US Eye network

Two South Carolina eye care practices have joined Carolina Eyecare Physicians, a U.S. Eye member.

Belle Hall Eye Care and Eyecare Specialties of Charleston joined the network, which expands U.S. Eye's presence in South Carolina.

Established in 2004, Belle Hall Eye Care is based in Mount Pleasant, S.C., and will be led by Jeff Lynn, OD. Eyecare Specialties of Charleston has three locations and is led by James Elliott, OD, and Patrick Smith, OD.

Carolina Eyecare Physicians operates 11 locations across South Carolina. U.S. Eye is based in Sarasota, Fla., and operates 32 offices and three ambulatory surgery centers throughout Florida and South Carolina.