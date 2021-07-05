North Carolina eye practice names CEO

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye named Kathy Erickson the practice's first CEO, according to a Wilmington Biz report.

Ms. Erickson has worked for Wilmington Eye for more than 14 years and most recently served as executive director.

Ms. Erickson received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Raleigh-based North Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Wilmington Eye, which has 17 providers, nine locations and more than 150 employees, will open an ASC later this year.