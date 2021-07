Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii in Dole Cannery expanded its space, Pacific Business News reported June 30.

The practice, which has more than 20 surgeons, expanded its space from 8,000 to 12,000 square feet. This added a new operating room, a staff locker room and a reception area for patients.

Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii's services include cataract surgery, corneal implants and retinal procedures. The new operating room was commemorated with a traditional Hawaiian blessing June 30.