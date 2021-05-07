Ophthalmology outlook: Where practices are opening, breaking ground, renovating

A state list of ophthalmology centers that have opened or broken ground this year:

California

Pacific Vision Foundation opened the Pacific Vision Surgery Center in San Francisco.

Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Barth Vision & Optical opened an office in Healdsburg, Calif., and will offer advanced diagnostic testing service for several eye conditions.

Florida

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare broke ground on its corporate headquarters with a surgery center March 13. In May, the practice also opened its new Suncoast Surgery Center.

Louisiana

Julie Foreman, MD, an ophthalmologist in Lafayette, La., will open a new, larger office later this year.

Montana

Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont.

West Virginia

Bridgeport, W.Va.-based United Hospital Center moves five ophthalmologists into its new UHC Ophthalmology office.

