Best hospitals, acquisitions and more: 7 ophthalmology updates

U.S. News & World Report released its latest list of the best hospitals for ophthalmology, plus seven more ophthalmology updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

1. Visibly received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the world's first at-home vision testing platform. Visibly's at-home tests take six minutes to complete and can be self-administered on a computer or mobile device. The vision test results are sent to an eye-care specialist immediately, who can then make patient recommendations.

2. Investment adviser Chicago Pacific Founders partnered with two Florida-based ophthalmology providers, Magruder Eye and Robson Eye Institute, to form Ascend Vision Partners. Ascend Vision will provide administrative services to the company's practices and the Lakeside Surgery Center.

3. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine found that ophthalmologists and optometrists who received incentives from pharmaceutical companies are twice as likely to prescribe name-brand eye drops for glaucoma instead of generic, less expensive options.

4. The Medical Examining Board of Connecticut fined a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye. The patient needed surgery on both eyes, but Patrick Albergo, MD, performed the procedures on seperate days in the wrong order.

5. San Francisco-based Vial, which runs a network of clinical research sites across the U.S., named Marcia Swank vice president of ophthalmology.

6. Fort Collins, Colo.-based Panorama Eyecare, a physician-led management services organization, formed Panorama Lasik, a group of vision correction centers that will be the lasik partner of the Denver Broncos.

7. Artificial intelligence systems can use machine learning to identify early signs of glaucoma, a study published in Ophthalmology found. The study was led by Siamak Yousefi, PhD, an assistant professor from University of Tennessee's department of ophthalmology in Memphis.

8. Unifeye Vision Partners added a fourth Minnesota practice to its network. Regional Eye Center in Hutchinson, Minn., joined Unifeye Vision Partners, bringing the eye-focused management services organization to 12 overall practices,.

9. U.S. News & World Report released its Best Hospitals for Ophthalmology 2022-23 list.