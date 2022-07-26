US News & World Report's top dozen ophthalmology hospitals

U.S. News & World Report released its Best Hospitals for Ophthalmology 2022-23 list on July 26.

The media company analyzed data from 4,500 hospitals and ranked the top 12 ophthalmology hospitals in the U.S.:

1. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics

2. Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia)

3. Wilmer Eye Institute, John Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

4. Mass Eye and Ear, Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

5. Stein and Doheny Eye Institute, UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

6. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

7. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

8. University of Michigan Health Kellogg Eye Center (Ann Arbor)

9. UCSF Medical Center, University of California San Francisco Health (San Francisco)

10. John A. Moran Eye Center, University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

11. Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic

12. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai (New York City)