Investment adviser Chicago Pacific Founders has partnered with two Florida-based ophthalmology providers, Magruder Eye and Robson Eye Institute, to form Ascend Vision Partners.

Ascend Vision will provide administrative services to the company's practices and the Lakeside Surgery Center, according to an Aug. 16 news release from Chicago Pacific.

Justin Simoncini will serve as CEO, and each practice under the Ascend Vision partnership will still be owned by the providers at each location.