Vial appoints VP of ophthalmology contract research organization

San Francisco-based Vial, which runs a network of clinical research sites across the U.S., has named Marcia Swank vice president of ophthalmology.

The contract research organization uses technology to make clinical trial recruiting, execution and management more efficient.

"[W]e are in a time when we must take a look at how to repair or build the foundation of ophthalmology research with a more efficient, innovative and collaborative approach than ever before," Ms. Swank said in an Aug. 2 company release. "I'm very excited about the days ahead for Vial Ophthalmology CRO."

Ms. Swank will be working with Vial's multidisciplinary scientific advisory board, according to the news release.