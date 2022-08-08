Colorado MSO launches eye care group, partners with Denver Broncos

Fort Collins, Colo.-based Panorama Eyecare, a physician-led management services organization, has formed Panorama Lasik, a group of vision correction centers that will be the lasik partner of the Denver Broncos.

Panorama Lasik is a refractive surgery group with laser centers at Denver Eye Surgeons, Boulder Eyes and Eye Center of Northern Colorado in Fort Collins.

The group includes eight surgeons and staff with plans to add more centers and partners.

"The formation of Panorama Lasik gives us a tremendous opportunity to continue our growth, expand our physician network and improve access to our premium patient experience and premium lasik services," Marcello Celentano, Panorama Eyecare CEO, said in an Aug. 8 news release. "Our partnership with the Denver Broncos will allow us to introduce Panorama Lasik to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region while supporting our hometown team."