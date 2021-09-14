9 ophthalmology practice updates to know

Listen
From acquisitions to accreditations, here are nine updates happening at ophthalmology practices:
- Greenville, S.C.-based Eye Health America acquired Nielsen Eye Center, which has locations in Clearwater and Largo, Fla. It also acquired a Fort Myers, Fla.-based physician practice with an ASC.
- Wabash, Ind.-based Midwest Eye Consultants entered a partnership with New York City-based private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners.
- EyeSouth Partners gained its 25th practice affiliation with the addition of the Eye Center of St. Augustine (Fla.) to its network.
- Livonia (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.
- Amherst, N.Y.-based Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare performed its 10,000th successful procedure.
- Oceanside, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision added Philadelphia-based Keystone Eye Associates to its network.
- Las Vegas-based Comprehensive EyeCare Partners added Texan Eye to its network, which has locations in Austin and Cedar Park.
- Sight Growth Providers expanded into Connecticut with the addition of Manchester-based Fichman Eye Center and the Laser & Vision Surgery Center to its network.