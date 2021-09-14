9 ophthalmology practice updates to know

From acquisitions to accreditations, here are nine updates happening at ophthalmology practices:

Greenville, S.C.-based Eye Health America acquired Nielsen Eye Center, which has locations in Clearwater and Largo, Fla. It also acquired a Fort Myers, Fla.-based physician practice with an ASC. Wabash, Ind.-based Midwest Eye Consultants entered a partnership with New York City-based private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners. EyeSouth Partners gained its 25th practice affiliation with the addition of the Eye Center of St. Augustine (Fla.) to its network. Livonia (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Amherst, N.Y.-based Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare performed its 10,000th successful procedure. Oceanside, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision added Philadelphia-based Keystone Eye Associates to its network. Las Vegas-based Comprehensive EyeCare Partners added Texan Eye to its network, which has locations in Austin and Cedar Park. Sight Growth Providers expanded into Connecticut with the addition of Manchester-based Fichman Eye Center and the Laser & Vision Surgery Center to its network.