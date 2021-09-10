EyeSouth adds 25th practice

EyeSouth Partners gained its 25th practice affiliation with the addition of the Eye Center of St. Augustine (Fla.) to its network.

The partnership marks EyeSouth Partners' sixth practice affiliation in Florida, according to a Sept. 10 news release.

Eye Center of St. Augustine includes a team of three physicians providing cataract surgery, cornea surgery and primary eye care.

EyeSouth Partners' network includes more than 210 eye care providers at more than 115 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama.