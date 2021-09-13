Eye Health America adds Nielson Eye Center

Greenville, S.C.-based Eye Health America recently acquired Nielsen Eye Center, which has locations in Clearwater and Largo, Fla., the company said Aug. 27.

The practice will join St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Updegraff Laser Vision, which offers LASIK, cataract surgery, lens implants and ophthalmic plastic surgery. Nielson Eye Center locations will be renamed as Updegraff Laser Vision offices.

Nielson Eye Center was previously led by founder James Nielsen, MD, until his death in January.

Eye Health America was established in 2018 and has a network of 30 locations, six ambulatory surgical centers and more than 800 employees.