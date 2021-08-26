Sight Growth Partners adds Connecticut practice, ASC

Sight Growth Providers expanded into Connecticut through a partnership with Manchester-based Fichman Eye Center and the Laser & Vision Surgery Center, the company announced Aug. 26.

The practice and ASC will merge under the name SightMD Connecticut, and seven of Fichman Eye Center's physicians will join SightMD.

Fichman Eye Center has four locations specializing in cataract surgery, LASIK, refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care and dry eye management.

Hauppauge, N.Y.-based Sight Growth Partners is an administrative services provider with 15 providers and 65 locations. It leads multispecialty ophthalmology platforms in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and, now, Connecticut.