East Coast ASCs: 8 updates

Here are eight ASCs that opened or are in development on the East Coast in the last two months, as reported by Becker's since June 6:

1. Construction has begun on Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health's new community hospital in Wilmington, N.C., the Novant Scotts Hill Medical Center. The campus will also house a satellite emergency department, an outpatient surgery center and medical offices.

2. Stafford, N.J.-based Southern Ocean Medical Center broke ground on a $34 million expansion project that will add an ASC.

3. Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University, both based in Tallahassee, are planning a joint venture project with an ASC in Panama City, Fla.

4. Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health began an expansion to its campus that will include an ASC, a cancer treatment center and a primary care facility.

5. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health filed a certificate of need with the state to develop an $18.9 million ASC in the area.

6. Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health opened a new ASC in the city.

7. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Health System is nearing completion on a $13 million ASC in New York City.

8. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health began construction on a medical office building and ASC in Carlisle, Pa.