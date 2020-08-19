9 new cardiology ASCs in 2020

Becker's ASC Review has reported on nine cardiology-focused ASCs opened or announced so far this year:

Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South plans to open an ASC in Gray, La. Construction on the ASC began in October.

US Outpatient Surgery Facilities developed a cardiology-focused surgery center in Washington, Pa.

Carolina Cardiology Associates in Rock Hill, S.C., gained approval April 24 to build a $2 million ASC with one operating room for cardiac vascular procedures.

The Dallas Procedure Center opened in March, offering multispecialty services including cardiac therapies and ENT procedures.

A cardiology ASC and medical office building was developed in Las Cruces, N.M.

TMA-CHA Architects designed a first-floor ASC for Dallas-based Cardiovascular Labs of America.

Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital opened a surgical center and cardiac catheterization lab March 8 as part of a larger $25 million development project.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Surgical Management Professionals held a grand opening for its first cardiology ASC in late February.

Total Vascular Care Centers opened an ASC and physician office in Peoria, Ariz.

