Louisiana cardiology practice building ASC — 3 insights

Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South celebrated its 37th anniversary Aug. 15, celebrating 37 years of providing cardiovascular care to southern Louisiana communities, StMaryNow.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The practice was founded in 1983.

2. As it celebrates its 37th anniversary, the practice will soon open an ASC in Gray, La.

3. The upcoming ASC broke ground last October and will feature two outpatient catheterization labs, two ultrasound rooms, a medical lab, patient exam rooms and a recovery area.

