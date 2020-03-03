3 new surgery center + cardiology projects

Three healthcare organizations recently announced projects involving the surgery center space and cardiovascular services:

Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital is opening a surgical center and cardiac catheterization lab March 8 as part of a larger $25 million development project.

Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System opened a new surgery center in 2019, and now it plans to open an outpatient clinic for patients with heart failure and cardiovascular disease.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Surgical Management Professionals held a grand opening for its first cardiology ASC in late February.\

