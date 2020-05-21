4 planned, proposed specialty ASCs in South Carolina — cardiology, ENT & more

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control fielded applications for several specialty ASCs in April.

Four to know:

1. Greenville (S.C.) Endoscopy Center gained state approval April 21 to build a single-specialty ASC for nearly $2.4 million. The 5,809-square-foot ASC will be exclusively devoted to endoscopy.

2. SCENT Surgical Center has plans to construct a 22,148-square-foot ASC focused on ENT procedures in Columbia, S.C. The $10.4 million project gained state approval April 27.

3. Greenwood (S.C.) Eye Surgery Center's plans to build an ophthalmology ASC for nearly $4 million are under review. The surgery center would occupy a 3-acre lot in Greenwood.

4. Carolina Cardiology Associates in Rock Hill, S.C., applied to construct a 4,415-square-foot ASC with one operating room. Specializing in cardiac vascular procedures, the surgery center would be built for about $2 million. The application was deemed accepted April 24.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.