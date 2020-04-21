3 new ASCs with cardiology services
Three ASCs with cardiology were recently opened or announced:
The Dallas Procedure Center opened in March, offering multispecialty services including cardiac therapies and ENT procedures.
A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M., according to Guide Architecture, a firm involved in the project.
TMA-CHA Architects is designing a first-floor ASC for Dallas-based Cardiovascular Labs of America, according to TMA-CHA Principal Tom Malone.
More articles on surgery centers:
Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York
4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.