3 new ASCs with cardiology services

Three ASCs with cardiology were recently opened or announced:

The Dallas Procedure Center opened in March, offering multispecialty services including cardiac therapies and ENT procedures.

A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M., according to Guide Architecture, a firm involved in the project.

TMA-CHA Architects is designing a first-floor ASC for Dallas-based Cardiovascular Labs of America, according to TMA-CHA Principal Tom Malone.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.