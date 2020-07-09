Cardiology hybrid facility on track for July opening — 4 things to know

US Outpatient Surgery Facilities is gearing up to open a cardiology-focused surgery center in Washington, Pa., according to Colliers International Pittsburgh, a commercial real estate brokerage involved in site selection for the project.

Four things to know:

1. The 6,061-square-foot surgery center is slated to open this July in a new mixed-use development called Park Place.

2. It will be the community's first hybrid office and ambulatory surgery facility, according to Keith Greenberg, USOSF's general manager.

3. Endovascular and cardiac specialist Michael Brown, MD, will practice at the facility. He became a provider at Jefferson Hills, Pa.-based Jefferson Cardiology Association in 2019.

4. USOSF develops and manages ASCs and office-based surgery facilities in partnership with surgeon owners.

