7 ASC moves in North Carolina

At least three ASCs have been announced or opened in North Carolina in the past month — a huge feat considering only an estimated four total ASCs opened in the state in 2020.

Despite the closure of an ASC in Asheboro, ASCs in North Carolina have had a successful start to 2021.

Here are seven ASC moves in North Carolina in 2021:

1. Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic and UNC Rex Healthcare are planning a third ASC in Garner, a community where population has increased 18.7 percent since 2010.

2. Five organizations, including ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, have begun construction on an ASC in Asheville.

3. Wilmington Health is planning to open a 20,000-square-foot ASC in 2022, according to a March 24 report from WilmingtonBiz.

4. Charlotte-based Metrolina Nephrology Associates is building a 68,000-square-foot medical center with an ASC.

5. Raleigh Orthopaedic Surgery Center's outpatient total joint program grew by 40 percent in 2020, with the center completing 348 total joint procedures.

6. Raleigh-based Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Panther Creek, an ASC owned by a partnership between UNC Rex Healthcare and Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic, received CMS approval March 3.

7. Asheboro-based Randolph Health closed the Randolph Health Surgery Center to save $1.1 million in operating costs, the Courier-Tribune reported.

