North Carolina nephrology group building ASC

Charlotte, N.C.-based Metrolina Nephrology Associates is building a 68,000-square-foot medical center with an ASC.

The center is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and will serve kidney patients with chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease and transplanted kidneys.

The facility will also include a 27-station dialysis unit, home therapies unit, high-complexity lab, and Metrolina Nephrology's chronic kidney disease and post-transplant clinics.

