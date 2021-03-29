North Carolina nephrology group building ASC

Charlotte, N.C.-based Metrolina Nephrology Associates is building a 68,000-square-foot medical center with an ASC. 

The center is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and will serve kidney patients with chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease and transplanted kidneys. 

The facility will also include a 27-station dialysis unit, home therapies unit, high-complexity lab, and Metrolina Nephrology's chronic kidney disease and post-transplant clinics.

