North Carolina ASC's joint program grew 40% in 2020

Raleigh (N.C) Orthopaedic Surgery Center's outpatient total joint program grew by 40 percent in 2020, with the center completing 348 total joint procedures. The center is expected to exceed last year's total in 2021.

Raleigh Orthopaedic is one of the largest orthopedic practices in central North Carolina, with 23 physicians providing care from six locations. The center's surgeons have been performing total joint replacement surgery since 2015.

The center grew from 90 procedures in the fiscal year 2013-14 to 5,621 in fiscal year 2019-20, and is expected to reach 6,180 procedures this fiscal year.

