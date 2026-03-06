We turned off the phones and our practice got busier

For years, I thought the biggest constraint in our orthopedic practice was capacity. I was wrong.

Imagine it’s Sunday afternoon, and you’re sitting in the ER with your mother, who fell walking down the stairs. The physician tells you she needs to see her orthopedic surgeon as soon as possible, so you step into the hallway and make the call. The phone rings. And rings. Then you hear it: “Please leave a message after the beep.”

That moment is rife with uncertainty for patients, and operationally, it’s where access begins to break.

Orthopedic practices often assume growth is constrained by surgeons or OR time, but in my experience, the real bottleneck is the front door. That’s never clearer than in winter, our busiest season in Palm Beach. Mondays especially brought hundreds of calls from patients with new injuries, post-op concerns, scheduling changes, insurance questions. The phones never stopped ringing, and we couldn’t get patients in fast enough.

Phones have always been a chronic operational problem across specialty practices. In our group, we hired more staff, upgraded phone systems, and continually tweaked workflows. None of those changes solved the root issue. If anything, they introduced new costs to an already inefficient process.

We have 18 physicians in our practice, each with specific preferences, subspecialties, visit types, and insurance constraints. One surgeon, for example, may only see left-sided knee pain, while another won’t take certain spine cases.

For years, our schedulers relied on binders and spreadsheets filled with this information, which meant every inbound call required real-time human judgment just to determine where a patient should go and when. When a patient was scheduled incorrectly, the friction was immediate. Physicians were frustrated, patients experienced delays, and staff had to rework visits before a patient ever set foot in the clinic.

What looked like demand on the surface was actually operational drag. The phones ringing off the hook sounded like growth, but in reality, they represented an access bottleneck. Fixing that meant taking the phones out of the equation.

What changed when we turned off the phones

Reducing phone dependence by introducing agentic AI gave us far more control over scheduling and patient volume.

Two years ago, we implemented Assort Health’s precision-guided patient access platform. Assort took the complexity of our orthopedic workflows and built a tailored agentic AI solution that now handles our calls with consistency and accuracy, at a level that historically would have required a significant portion of our scheduling team.

I was admittedly skeptical at first. I didn’t believe our physicians’ preferences or the nuances of our routing logic could be encoded with nearly enough precision to avoid errors. The last thing I wanted was a surgeon opening their schedule to find a case they’d never agree to see.

Assort’s system, however, adapted to our clinical reality by understanding how our physicians prefer to practice on a deep level.

This past January alone, Assort handled 1,700 new patient calls, routing them correctly end to end without having to escalate to our front office. The operational impact has been tangible. We reallocated schedulers’ time, eliminated persistent bottlenecks, and increased scheduled visits. Routing became cleaner and more predictable.

For our staff, the shift was immediate: fewer interruptions, less noise, and more time to focus on patients who truly needed attention. As year-over-year appointment volumes continue to rise, we’re anticipating meaningful revenue gains in tandem.

The experience for our patients has transformed: faster scheduling, no voicemail void, and clear next steps in the exact moments they need reassurance. The proof is in our improvement in patient satisfaction scores, which now average 4.3/5.

Today, winter volume is still climbing, and Mondays are still our busiest day of the week. The environment, however, feels transformed. Instead of nonstop ringing, I walk into a front office where conversations are focused and productive, and exam rooms are filled with patients who were able to access care without friction.

Calls like that patient at the ER on a Sunday now result in an appointment within minutes.

If you lead a surgical or specialty practice, it’s worth asking where your true growth constraint actually sits. In many cases, it isn’t surgeon availability or OR block time. It’s how your patients access the care they need.

The constant ringing in your practice might sound like demand, but more often, it’s patients trying and failing to reach you. And in a margin-constrained environment, every missed call means lost revenue, delayed care, and preventable operational strain.