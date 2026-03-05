Outpatient interventional radiology clinic expands access in rural Georgia

Minimally Invasive Vascular Solutions has opened in Moultrie, Ga., offering outpatient interventional radiology procedures previously unavailable in the region, according to a March 5 report by ABC affiliate WTXL.

The clinic provides treatments for fibroids, vascular disease and certain cancers, helping patients avoid long trips to Atlanta or Jacksonville, Ga., for specialty care.

Most procedures are performed the same day and without incisions and offer faster recovery than those performed in a hospital setting, according to the report. A second location in Thomasville, Ga., is expected to open by September.

The practice is led by vascular and interventional radiologist Frederick Johnson, MD. It began seeing patients seven weeks ago and is already scheduling weeks out, according to the report.