13 ASCs opened or announced in December

Thirteen ASCs opened or announced in December:

1. Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center broke ground on an outpatient surgery center Dec. 18.

2. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina opened a health center in a former JCPenney department store Dec. 30.

3. Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System held an open house for its new Leroy Outpatient Center Dec. 18.

4. Baxter Regional Medical Center broke ground on a joint venture ASC in Mountain Home, Ark.

5. Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System broke ground Dec. 12 on a 25-acre downtown medical center campus with an ASC.

6. A joint venture building with an ASC and other outpatient services is set to open in Livonia, Mich., in 2021.

7. Indiana University Health announced it would soon break ground on an ASC in Fort Wayne.

8. Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health opened a surgery center in Culpeper, Va.

9. Parkview Health System is building an ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind.

10. A $25 million gift is funding a new ASC and Medical Arts Pavilion at Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

11. An outpatient surgery center is being built in Buckeye, Ariz.

12. Missoula (Mont.) Bone and Joint opened its surgery center Dec. 2, allowing physicians to perform another 1,000 surgeries annually.

13. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital wants to build a 22,500-square-foot surgery center inside its Braselton, Ga., location.



