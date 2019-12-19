New York hospital opens $10.5M ASC — 4 insights

Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System held an open house for the Leroy Outpatient Center Dec. 18, NNY360 reports.

What you should know:

1. The $10.5 million center is 20,000 square feet.

2. The center has four physician practices, 16 clinical exam rooms, four infusion bays, three surgical suites and a diagnostic cardiology area.

3. The hospital built the surgery center to lessen the pressure on the hospital's surgical department.

4. The center will perform cataract surgeries, colonoscopies, pain procedures and routine cardiology testing.

