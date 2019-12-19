Arkansas hospital breaks ground on $8.7M joint-venture ASC

Baxter Regional Medical Center broke ground on its new joint venture ASC in Mountain Home, Ark., local news station KY3 reported.



The $8.7 million center is expected to open at the end of next year and handle about 3,000 surgeries during its first year of operation. The facility will be partially owned by physicians.

The ASC will have six operating rooms and is expected to free up OR space for complex cases for Baxter Regional Medical Center.

More articles on new ASC development:

74 hospitals that planned, opened or broke ground on ASCs in 2019

New York system commences 25-acre project with surgery center upgrade: 5 quick points

New York hospital's shelved ASC project could come back to life — 4 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.