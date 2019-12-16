New York system commences 25-acre project with surgery center upgrade: 5 quick points

Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System broke ground Dec. 12 on a medical center campus that will occupy 25 acres in downtown Utica, according to the Rome Sentinel.

Five quick points:

1. Plans for the medical center campus include an updated surgery center with robotic systems.

2. A 373-bed, nine-story facility at the campus will feature all private rooms, centralized heart services and an upgraded emergency department.

3. The campus will combine most operations of MVHS' two main hospitals in Utica.

4. MVHS is funding the project with bonding and a $300 million state health facilities grant.

5. The campus is expected to open in early 2023.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 experts weigh in on 2020 trends

Surgical Care Affiliates names new CEO

5 ASC revenue cycle tips

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.